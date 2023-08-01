Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,610 shares of company stock worth $639,593 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.