Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avista by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Avista by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avista Stock Performance

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

