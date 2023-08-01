Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 32.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 756.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 99,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 91,922 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Bank of America lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

