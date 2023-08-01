Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

