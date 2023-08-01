Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $70.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

