Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

