Amalgamated Bank Has $1.34 Million Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

