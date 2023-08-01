Amalgamated Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

