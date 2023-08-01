Amalgamated Bank Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $258.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $271.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

