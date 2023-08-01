Amalgamated Bank Has $1.41 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,692 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $74,350,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.