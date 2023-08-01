Amalgamated Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

