Amalgamated Bank Has $1.45 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

