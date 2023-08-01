Amalgamated Bank Has $1.51 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after buying an additional 74,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

