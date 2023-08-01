Amalgamated Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $55,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

