Amalgamated Bank Has $1.55 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

