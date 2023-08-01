Amalgamated Bank Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

