Amalgamated Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

