Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 3.4 %

AVTR opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

