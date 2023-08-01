Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 3.1 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

