Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBT opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

