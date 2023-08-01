Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

TWNK opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

