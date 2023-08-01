Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.39%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

