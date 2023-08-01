Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,251 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

