Amalgamated Bank Purchases 600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. abrdn plc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SSNC opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

