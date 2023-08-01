Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 177.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

