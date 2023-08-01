Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

