Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny Stock Performance

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,929.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.