Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $270.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Rogers

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.