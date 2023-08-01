Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 6,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,441,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 354,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

BILL opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

