Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,103 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

