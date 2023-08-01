Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,737 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,066.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEI opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

