Amalgamated Bank Sells 158 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graham by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

GHC opened at $586.75 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.36. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 132.80%.

Graham Profile



Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

