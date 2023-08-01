Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,007 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,047,360. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

