Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,799 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $758,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,896 shares of company stock worth $6,101,392 over the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

