Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,926 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 564.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ENR opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.