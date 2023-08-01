Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,136 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 32.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

