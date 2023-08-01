Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,340 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $711,277.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,519 shares of company stock worth $13,924,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

