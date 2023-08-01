Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,446 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 370,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.3 %

CYTK opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,453 shares of company stock worth $3,010,026. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

