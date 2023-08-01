Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

