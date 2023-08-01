Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,643 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of BSY opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

