Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,775 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Black Knight by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 1,474.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

