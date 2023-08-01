Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,885 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

