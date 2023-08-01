Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,679 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

