Amalgamated Bank Sells 60,281 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.0 %

JBLU stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

