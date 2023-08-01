Amalgamated Bank Sells 65,237 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.