Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,068 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

