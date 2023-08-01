Amalgamated Bank Sells 910 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Ferrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $224,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,868. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

