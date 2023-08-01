Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

