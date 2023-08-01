Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 351.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

