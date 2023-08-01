Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

